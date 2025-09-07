Back-to-back shootings break out in West Los Angeles

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two recent, back-to-back deadly shootings in West L.A.'s Sawtelle neighborhood. The first shooting took place in the parking garage of an office building, while the second happened in an alleyway. Although gun violence is uncommon in the area, police do not believe the two incidents are connected.



The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two separate, back-to-back deadly shootings in West Los Angeles' Sawtelle neighborhood.

The latest shooting happened when a man was shot several times in an alleyway near Missouri Avenue and Sawtelle Boulevard.

The first shooting occurred less than 2 miles away late Friday night in the parking garage of an office building off Bundy Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. A man was shot several times as he sat in his car and died at the scene.

"Every once in a while there'll be some sort of little kind of crimes I guess, but nothing to this extent," said Elisa Gottschall, who lives in the building next door.

Gun violence in Sawtelle is not common.

"That's kind of unsettling to hear that it was so close to my home," Gottschall said.

LAPD has not released information about who they believe pulled the trigger in either shooting, but it does not appear to be the same suspect.

Both homicides are under investigation.