Baby separated from man by federal agents in Los Angeles, activists say

The Brief Federal agents were present at a Dodgers parking lot on Election Day, causing fear in the community. An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park. It is unknown where the man and the baby were taken to, activists say.



Local activists claim federal agents snatched a baby during an arrest outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The organization, Los Angeles Rapid Response Network, said a man and a baby were both in the process of an "unsettling arrest" on Tuesday, November 4.

LARRN said the arrests happened as federal agents were staging inside the Dodger Stadium parking lot, which is a short distance from the Cypress Park location of Home Depot, where the detainment took place.

It is also unknown what the man and the baby were wanted in connection to.

Federal agents drove off from the scene with the baby inside the vehicle, LARRN said.

What we don't know:

The whereabouts about the man and the baby are unknown. Their relationships are not known as of Tuesday, November 4.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security could not be reached for comment prior to publication of this report.

What they're saying:

LARRN issued the following statement in the wake of the arrests:

"The LARRN strongly denounces the presence of armed federal agents at various locations throughout Los Angeles on a day when Angelenos are exercising their civic duty to vote.

The presence of masked federal agents is meant to cause chaos, threaten our entire community, and ultimately suppress our right to vote.

The abduction of a man and an infant at a Cypress Park Home Depot parking lot demonstrates the crass and cruel nature of the racially motivated, random snatchings taking place in our neighborhoods.

The LARRN is working to find the whereabouts of the infant and adult male. Any details that could help us identify the man can be shared with the LARRN’s hotline (888) 624-4752."