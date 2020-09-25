Authorities searching for missing California firefighter, last seen on Sept. 20

article

A search for a missing firefighter was underway Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Big Bear Hotshot Carlos Alexander Baltazar has not been seen since Sept. 20, authorities said. He was reported missing by his family on Sept. 24.

His car was found abandoned on Hwy 18 near Delta Avenue by the California Highway Patrol on Sept. 20. His fire backpack was found about 75 yards away from where his vehicle was located.

K9s continued to track Carlos' scent but the scent was eventually lost.

Carlos was off duty at the time and not in the area of the El Dorado Fire, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 760-956-5001.