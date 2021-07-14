Authorities rescue German Shepherd locked inside hot vehicle in Reseda

Authorities Wednesday rescued a dog that was locked inside a vehicle in Reseda, where temperatures were nearly 90 degrees.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call for service around 12:50 p.m. and responded to the 8000 block of Lindley Ave.

Before LAPD's ground units arrived, video from SkyFOX showed good Samaritans trying to give the German Shepherd water through a barely cracked car window.

Good Samaritans try to give the dog water. (FOX 11)

LAPD's ground units arrived around 1:20 p.m. but they were unequipped to rescue the dog. Not long after, firefighters and a tow truck arrived to assist with gaining access to the vehicle.

Almost an hour after the first 911 call reporting the dog locked in the car, authorities were able to pry open one of the doors of the vehicle and free the dog.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The German Shepard appeared to be uninjured and was seen smiling and rolling around after being rescued.

The pup was later transported to the West Valley Animal Shelter.

Residents in the area who noticed the dog locked in the vehicle said they saw the vehicle parked on the street on Tuesday night but they didn't notice the dog in the vehicle until Wednesday afternoon.

Under California law, leaving a pet in an unattended vehicle for the first time carries a fine of $100, as long as the animal did not suffer great bodily injury. If the animal did suffer great bodily injury, the offense is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to six months in jail and extensive court fines.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.