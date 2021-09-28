Authorities investigating shooting in East Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a shooting in East Los Angeles.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the 1300 block of Indiana Street.

Officials did not specify what prompted the shooting to take place. Officials did not give the identities of the shooter and the person being shot.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

