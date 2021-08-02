Police chase suspect smashes into semi-truck in South Los Angeles

A suspect has crashed the car they were driving after leading authorities on a chase across South Los Angeles late Monday night.

SkyFOX was over North Central Avenue when the driver lost control and then smashed into a parked big rig truck.

Both the driver and the passenger were able to get out of the suspect SUV and then surrender to authorities.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

