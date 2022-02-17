RV leads police on chase across Los Angeles County

An RV led officers on a chase across Los Angeles County Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene in Silver Lake as the suspect, driving in an RV, led CHP and Monrovia police on a chase. The suspect led officers on the chase across parts of San Gabriel Valley, including Monrovia, and eventually to Los Angeles.

The Monrovia Police Department initially handled the pursuit before the California Highway Patrol eventually took over the chase.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.