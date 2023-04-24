Australian jockey Dean Holland dead at 34 after falling off horse during race

article

Dean Holland, a longtime jockey in Australia , died Monday from injuries he sustained when he fell off a horse during a race, Racing Victoria said. He was 34.

Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horse in the opening race at Donald Racecourse in Victoria. He was nearing the finish when his horse, Headingley, veered into the inside rail, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Paramedics rushed over to tend to Holland, but he died on the scene. Alana Kelly was also involved in the race but was cleared of any serious injuries.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall," Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement. "Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1000 races and was highly respected by his peers. He showcased his immense talent on the biggest stage last month when winning the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

"Dean’s passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders."

Matt Hyland, the Victorian Jockeys Association (VJA) chief executive, remembered Holland as well.

"Dean was a much-loved member of the riding group here in Victoria and when he traveled interstate, and his fellow riders will all be shattered at the shock news of his passing as we at the VJA are," he said.

"Together with Racing Victoria, the Jockey Assistance Program will be wrapping its arms around the riding group and will be working to support Lucy and the Holland family both now and importantly into the future."

Holland had 1,075 wins in his career with his most recent coming Thursday, according to Racing Victoria.

He started racing in 2005 and picked up his first-career win in January 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.