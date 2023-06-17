Expand / Collapse search

At least 8 injured during shooting in Carson

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Carson
CARSON, Calif. - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in Carson Saturday morning. 

LA County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a shooting around midnight near the 1500 block of E. Abila street. They say multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital. 

At least seven men and a woman were injured, two are in critical condition; all are expected to survive, officials said. 

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been provided. 

This is a developing story