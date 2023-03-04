At least 5 shot at San Pedro beach, suspect on the run

At least five people were hospitalized after a shooting in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles Saturday, officials said.

Reports of the shooting came in shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at Royal Palms Beach Park.

One of the victims went to the hospital themselves. Paramedics brought the four others two the hospital. Two of the victims were in critical condition according to the LAPD. Officials did not provide any information about the victims' conditions or ages.

Police said the suspect is still outstanding but did not provide any other information about the alleged shooter.

No other information was immediately available.