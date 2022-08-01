At least 3 dead after 8-car pileup in Rialto, police say

article

A horrific 8-car pileup in Rialto ends with several people dead or hospitalized.

The Rialto Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to the hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials did not release the identities of the three people killed in the crash. The severity of the two people's injuries have not been specified by officials as of late Monday night.