At least 10 Glendale businesses burglarized in two hours: Police

An investigation is underway in Glendale after at least 10 businesses were burglarized just a couple of hours apart overnight, according to police.

The burglaries happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. at several businesses on E. Colorado Street including China Food Express, Pizz Man, Rockbird, Cafe Bravo, Patar Shawarma, Herand's Kitchen, Munchies, and Stone Oven Pizza.

"Unfortunately our Glendale shop was broken into again last night along with our neighbors at China Food Express. This is the second time in 4 months and quite frankly just sucks. Either way we must continue to push through these hurdles. Please use our alternate door while we situate this. We appreciate you all," Rockbird informed its customers on Instagram.

It's unknown at this time exactly what was taken from each business that was burglarized and the extent of damage to each location, police said.

Information on any suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.