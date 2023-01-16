At least 1 killed in pileup on 101 Freeway in Calabasas

At least one person has been killed in a multi-car pileup on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Monday night, according to reports.

The crash was first reported just after 9 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the 101 east of Los Virgenes Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol anywhere from 8 to 10 cars were involved in the crash, with multiple cars overturned. Aerials from SkyFOX seem to show at least one car made it over the median from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes.

SUGGESTEED: 3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child

CHP is issuing a SigAlert for lanes on both sides of the freeway for at least two hours.

Crews are still working to assess the scene. CHP confirmed to FOX 11 that so far two people have been extricated from vehicles, one person suffered minor injuries, and one person had been killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.