Woman shot inside her car in Boyle Heights

The Brief A woman was shot inside her car in Boyle Heights early Wednesday morning and is in grave condition. Police responded to 8th Street and Grande Vista Avenue, where the victim was found with gunshot wounds after her car collided with a streetlight. The victim's identity and any suspect descriptions are currently unknown as the investigation continues.



An investigation is underway in Boyle Heights after a woman was shot inside her car Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area near 8th Street and Grande Vista Avenue around 3 a.m.

At the scene, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside her vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and was last listed in grave condition.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett with LAPD's Central Homicide Bureau, the woman lost control after she was struck by gunfire and then collided with a streetlight.

Authorities are reviewing video and physical evidence left at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or any potential motives.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The woman's identity was not released.