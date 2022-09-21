Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked

Police in Anaheim have formally released the identity of a man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case.

Last week, a video showing a man kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral. On Wednesday, September 21, the Anaheim Police Department announced they have issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. in connection to the incident.

Anaheim PD released the photo below of Abad:

Abad is described as standing at about 5'10" and weighing about 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in Southern California, Anaheim PD said.

In last week's viral video, a man was spotted brutally attacking a dog in an Anaheim apartment hallway. He was seen kicking the dog and hitting it multiple times. Earlier in the week, Anaheim PD said the department knew of Abad but didn't arrest him at the time since officers are struggling to find the dog.

Anyone with information on Abad or the incident is asked to call 714-765-1900.