Armed suspect shot, killed by Chino police during traffic stop: officials

The Brief An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Chino on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 21. Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after the suspect was asked to step outside a car during a traffic stop. An officer was also hurt during the incident.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation after a suspect was fatally shot by a Chino police officer on Wednesday night.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, officers with the Chino Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 9:50 a.m. in the 12800 block of Central Avenue, near the intersection of Riverside Drive.

When they stopped the vehicle, officers observed a female driver and a male passenger. During the stop, the male was asked to step outside the car and that's when officials said a "struggle ensued."

"The male passenger drew a concealed firearm and fired at least one round. One officer returned fire, striking the subject," Chino PD officials said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Authorities said one of the officers was hurt and has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspect and the officer who was hurt have not been released.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and DA’s office will conduct a criminal investigation.

What you can do:

The investigation is active and ongoing. Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact Detective Barber at 909-334-3144.