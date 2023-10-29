Armed suspect on the run in La Verne, police say
LA VERNE, Calif. - Authorities are warning some residents in La Verne to stay indoors and lock all doors and windows as an armed suspect remains on the run in the area.
According to police, they are searching for the suspect in the following areas:
- Bonita/Damien
- Palomares/Damien
- Wheeler/Palomares
- Wheeler/Bonita
The suspect is wearing a white shirt with a black and white horizontal striped sweatshirt and dark pants.
If you see the suspect or notice any suspicious activity, call 911.