Armed robbery under investigation near Roxbury Park in Beverly Hills, suspects on the run

article

An armed robbery near a Beverly Hills park is under investigation.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call near Roxbury Park around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. BHPD officers were told 2 male Black suspects approached a person at gunpoint and stole the person's luxury watch and cell phone.

The suspects drove off from the scene in a white sedan after robbing the victim, BHPD said.

The victim was hurt but was treated on location, police say.

Officials have not released the suspects' descriptions.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.