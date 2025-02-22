The Brief The suspect in a Concord armed robbery was shot dead by a store employee, police say It's not the first time the convenience store was robbed



A suspect in a botched armed robbery at a Concord convenience store was shot dead by a store employee Friday night, police say.

The robbery occurred on the 3200 block of Willow Road around 11:30 p.m., when the suspect allegedly tried to force one store employee to open the store's safe.

Another store employee was alerted to the ruckus and pulled his own weapon, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

It's not the first time the corner store has been targeted in a robbery. Nearly a year ago, one suspect was caught on camera stealing champagne and whiskey bottles worth around $1,320. In his escape, he kicked the glass door down after being locked in.

"We're very frustrated, angry, and sad. Me and my husband are trying to provide a good community store," one of the owners said at the time of the March 2024 robbery.

What's next:

Police said they are withholding the suspect's name pending notification of next of kin.

They are reviewing evidence and investigating the shooting. It's unclear if the employee faces any charges stemming from the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Concord Det. Justin Wilson at (925) 603-5859.