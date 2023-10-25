2 minors in custody following Arleta hit-and-run crash

A man was hospitalized and two minors were in custody following an alleged crime spree through Arleta overnight, officials said.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was walking through a residential area in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood when investigators said the suspects pulled up in a stolen vehicle. The victim and the young suspects got into an argument and at some point, it took a violent turn. The suspects used the vehicle to plow into the victim and through a metal fence surrounding a home. The suspects then left the scene.

Authorities said the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A description of the stolen vehicle was put out and police found the vehicle about four miles away from the scene of the hit-and-run crash at Glenoaks Boulevard and Osbourne Street in the Pacoima area. Once the police arrived, the suspects took off running before they were eventually taken into custody.