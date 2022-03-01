Arizona man tries to reunite old photos he found at Scottsdale park with rightful owners

An Arizona man is on a desperate search to reunite family photos, as well as letters, with their rightful owners.

The photos were found by Lawrence Sutherland at a park in Scottsdale.

"I like to stop and enjoy the pond at Chapparal Park, and this was just sitting there," said Sutherland.

Sutherland found a Ziploc bag filled with someone's family memories.

"When I looked at the content, I realized the value of this," said Sutherland. "Old photos of a family's history. I figured somebody needs to get these back."

Lawrence contacted the City of Scottsdale Parks & Recreation Department, where officials said they had not heard of anybody missing such important items. Now, Sutherland is taking it upon himself to get these items to their rightful owner.

"I'd be heartsick," said Sutherland. "I really would."

Sutherland has very few clues to go on: the picture could date back to the 1930s, but the letters are dated 1945.

"The fact that this guy was working in the hospital back in New York for the Army, taking care of a lot of the wounded soldiers that were coming back from Europe, probably. Just unbelievable," said Sutherland.

Sutherland is now hoping somebody recognizes the faces on the photos, and he can get this piece of family history back where it belongs.

"Hopefully, we do find the owners of these pictures and get them back to them," said Sutherland. "It's a good thing. We need more good stuff in our society."

Lawrence Sutherland - Old Photos Found

sutherlandlawrence3@gmail.com

