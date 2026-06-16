Ariana Grande’s West Hollywood pop-up shop draws massive crowds
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande’s pop-up shop in West Hollywood drew a large crowd in the hot sun on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The pop megastar is currently on her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" and is in the middle of her Los Angeles stint.
After performing her first two shows in Oakland, California, she traveled down the 5 Freeway for a series of performances in the Los Angeles area at Crypto.com Arena and the Kia Forum.
Fans can score exclusive merchandise at the pop-up shop through June 20 from noon to 8 p.m. The temporary storefront is located in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District at 8505 Santa Monica Blvd.
What's next:
The "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" singer is keeping a packed summer schedule. In addition to her ongoing tour, Grande will release her eighth studio album, "Petal," on July 31.
The Source: This story was written with aerial views from SkyFOX and information about the pop-up shop from Universal Music Group.