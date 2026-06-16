Ariana Grande’s West Hollywood pop-up shop draws massive crowds

The Brief Pop superstar Ariana Grande drew massive crowds to West Hollywood’s Rainbow District on Tuesday afternoon for her exclusive "Eternal Sunshine Tour" pop-up shop. The pop-up, running through June 20, coincides with the Los Angeles leg of her current arena tour, which features multiple sold-out dates at Crypto.com Arena and the Kia Forum. The multi-Grammy winner is maintaining a busy summer schedule as she prepares to release her highly anticipated eighth studio album, "Petal," on July 31.



Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande’s pop-up shop in West Hollywood drew a large crowd in the hot sun on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The pop megastar is currently on her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" and is in the middle of her Los Angeles stint.

After performing her first two shows in Oakland, California, she traveled down the 5 Freeway for a series of performances in the Los Angeles area at Crypto.com Arena and the Kia Forum.

Fans can score exclusive merchandise at the pop-up shop through June 20 from noon to 8 p.m. The temporary storefront is located in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District at 8505 Santa Monica Blvd.

What's next:

The "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" singer is keeping a packed summer schedule. In addition to her ongoing tour, Grande will release her eighth studio album, "Petal," on July 31.