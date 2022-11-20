Argument at family party leads to stabbing in Simi Valley

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member at a party Saturday night, according to police.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Morley Street.

Officials said a family gathering was taking place when an argument began between family members. That's when one of them allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Manuel Hernandez of Simi Valley, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.