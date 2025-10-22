Arcadia residents tied up, robbed at own home by break-in suspects

The Brief Two Arcadia residents were tied up during a home invasion by armed suspects who stole their car and valuables. The stolen vehicle was later found in Los Angeles, but no arrests have been made. Police say the victims suffered minor injuries and are recovering, while the investigation continues.



Police say two Arcadia residents were tied up after armed suspects broke into their home in broad daylight. Officials say the thieves took off with the victims' car and other valuables. The incident happened off West Foothill Boulevard.

"I'm shocked, it’s terrible," said David Wang. He came home Wednesday in disbelief after hearing residents right next door were tied up after four armed suspects forced their way through the front door of his neighbors’ home.

Police say at least one suspect was armed with a firearm and another was armed with a knife. After breaking in, officials say the suspects took off with residents' jewelry and stole their car. Police say the stolen vehicle was later found on West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles.

"They wound up leaving eastbound on Foothill Boulevard and both victims were able to escape and one flagged down a nearby neighbor," said Lt. Ryan Mulhall with the Arcadia Police Department.

A brazen home invasion in the middle of the day is not something police or residents say they often see in Arcadia, which is known to be a quiet area.

"We are safe, these streets are very safe, this area is very safe," said Wang.

"This is unlike something we've seen before in recent times, it's just a very unfortunate crime and we're determined to bring the suspects to justice," said Lt. Mulhall.

Police say the victims suffered minor injuries, but are remarkably doing okay, all things considered.

"They're fine, they're obviously shaken up over the incident," said Lt. Mulhall. "They were treated at the scene by paramedics and recovering inside the home."

As of Wednesday night, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department.