Arby’s offers Wagyu burger for first time in chain’s history

Arby’s is adding a new kind of meat to its menu.

The fast food chain – best known for its roast beef sandwiches – recently revealed that it will be offering a burger for the first time in its history.

On Monday, the new Wagyu Steakhouse Burger patty was available online on Arby’s Limited Time menu on two new menu items : the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger.

Both menu items can be ordered on their own, or as part of a combo meal.

The deluxe burger is made with a Wagyu steakhouse burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun, according to the Arby’s website.

Meanwhile, the bacon ranch version is made with the same Wagyu patty, along with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and Parmesan peppercorn ranch on a brioche bun, the website said.

According to the Arby’s website, the patties are made with a blend of Wagyu and ground beef.

"Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly," Patrick Schwing, Arby's chief marketing officer said in a statement.

"As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive thru," Schwing added.

The new burgers are available from May 23 through July 31 while supplies last, according to a press release provided to FOX Business. Prices start at $5.99 and vary based on location, the release said.

"There are too many bad burgers out there," a description of the new burger says on the Arby’s website. "That's why Arby's created THIS burger with wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink."

