Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl

An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and an official with the county coroner’s office said the young victim had numerous injuries indicative of child abuse.

The victim’s father, Isaiah Rumph, and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, were interviewed by homicide detectives and were subsequently arrested for assaulting the child, which allegedly led to her death. They were booked at the Central Detention Center and were then transferred to the West Valley Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Detail at 909-980-4908. Those who wish to remain anonymous have the option of submitting tips online.

The investigation is ongoing.

