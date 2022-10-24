'Annoying' people say these 75 things, according to Reddit users

A popular subreddit social media destination known as "Ask Reddit" is a place for users to submit "open-ended questions" — to which other users can then reply with answers.

The subreddit's focus is "to ask and answer questions that elicit thought-provoking discussions" — and on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, one fascinating question definitely elicited interest.

"Which sentence is only used by annoying people?" wrote a Reddit user.

The responses to the question offered a window into human behavior.

Here's a look at some of the responses posted on Reddit by a variety of users.

As of Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, the question had some 12,400 "upvotes" and some 11,000 comments and responses.

A psychologist also shared insight about the responses …

75 comments made by people who are ‘annoying,’ according to Reddit users

"I don't mean to be rude, but …"

"It's common sense."

"You know." (Added the poster about this expression, "Not sure when it became the preferred filler words, but you're annoying.")

"I simply have a powerful personality."

"Let's agree to disagree."

"No offense, but …"

"It's just a joke."

"Let's unpack this."

"Do you know who I am?"

"Can't you see I'm busy?" (The poster added that the expression is annoying when used "in the workplace … Yeah, we're all busy, [but] we just don't say it because we don't think we are more important than everyone else."

"It is what it is."

"Well, actually …"

"Smile."

"Love the sinner, hate the sin."

"I always keep it real and a lot of people cannot handle the truth I speak."

"That's problematic."

"I need to speak to the manager."

"Not to play devil's advocate, but …"

"Trust the science."

"I’m just an aggressive person — I have a lot on my mind."

"Full stop."

"Why are you in such a bad mood?"

"Here's the deal."

"We're throwing a gender reveal party."

"Live, laugh, love."

"For your situational awareness …"

"Calm down."

"I work hard." (Added the poster of this line, "Just irritates me. Nine out of 10 people who say it haven't worked a hard day in their life.")

"I reject the premise of that question."

"If I were you …"

"It's just banter."

"Threat to our democracy."

"Must be nice."

"Are we there yet?"

"I'm the type of person …"

"Hear me out."

"Per my last email …"

"Do your own research."

"Because I said so."

"Just giving you a hard time."

"I wear a mask with a smile for hours at a time."

"I don't like drama …" (Added the person who posted this statement, "It's only said by those who create the drama in the first place.")

"I'm not perfect."

"I’m only saying what everyone’s thinking."

"That's just how I was raised."

"Everything happens for a reason."

"It's a no-brainer!"

"Welcome to my world."

"You're just biased."

"He's like that to everyone."

"Want to hear the most annoying sound in the world?"

"It's all good."

"Faith in humanity restored."

"So what?"

"You'd be prettier if you smiled."

"Please and thank you" (spoke in the same sentence — and in a rush).

"Who asked?"

"Why did she wait so long to say something?"

"I'm just being brutally honest." (Replied someone else to that response, "People who are brutally honest are generally more interested in being brutal than honest.")

"Sorry, not sorry."

"We are like family here."

"The customer is always right."

"Why are you so quiet?"

"This is my truth."

"I have been through worse."

"People don't like me because I'm honest."

"Am I the only one …?"

"I'm sorry if I offended you."

"That's just life."

"Um, actually …"

"Nobody cares."

"Look on the bright side!"

"This."

"Do better!"

Dr. Jayme Albin, Ph.D, a clinical psychologist in New York City and author of "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Recognize and Overcome Behaviors for a Healthier, Happier You," told Fox News Digital of these and other less-than-desirable comments, "I’d say that overwhelmingly the statements are annoying because they have the underlying message of, ‘It’s all about me!’"

She added, "And [those who say these things] are ignoring the other person's feelings. They are ‘discounting’ and being egocentric — having what I call a ‘narcissistic moment.’"

