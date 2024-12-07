Anheuser-Busch facility in Van Nuys evacuated after chemical spill fire

article

The Brief A hazmat fire broke out at the Anheuser-Busch facility in Van Nuys Saturday. The fire was in a large container of a chemical, later identified as hydrogen peroxide. The facility was evacuated while hazmat crews check out the spill. No one was injured.



A chemical fire broke out at the Anheuser-Busch facility in Van Nuys Saturday, leading to evacuations.

The fire broke out around noon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. When firefighters got there, they found that the fire had already been partially extinguished, and were able to put out the rest of the fire.

Officials said the fire was in a large container of a chemical, later identified as hydrogen peroxide, near the production facility.

The LAFD evacuated the area as a precaution, while hazmat crews evaluate the chemical spill and test the air.

No one was injured and no one was brought to the hospital, the LAFD reported.

No other information was immediately available.