20 children pulled from pool in hazmat scare in Riverside; 2 kids hospitalized

By
Updated  July 17, 2024 6:48pm PDT
Riverside
FOX 11

Two children were hospitalized after a Hazmat situation at a community pool in Riverside. Officials said swimmers smelled a chemical smell coming from the pool's pump.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An apparent hazmat scare led to 20 children being pulled from a swimming pool in Riverside.

Emergency crews in Riverside responded to a call of a chemical smell coming from the pool at Villegas Park on Esperanza Street Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 20 kids pulled from the pool, two of them were taken to the hospital for coughing, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The chemical spill remains under investigation. The two kids are expected to be OK, Riverside PD said.