20 children pulled from pool in hazmat scare in Riverside; 2 kids hospitalized

An apparent hazmat scare led to 20 children being pulled from a swimming pool in Riverside.

Emergency crews in Riverside responded to a call of a chemical smell coming from the pool at Villegas Park on Esperanza Street Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 20 kids pulled from the pool, two of them were taken to the hospital for coughing, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The chemical spill remains under investigation. The two kids are expected to be OK, Riverside PD said.