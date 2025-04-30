Andry Hernandez Romero: Gay asylum seeker deported to prison built for gang members prompts outcry in WeHo

The Brief Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay Venezuelan makeup artist, was deported to El Salvador and is detained in a dangerous prison, raising concerns about human rights violations. Activists are demanding Andry's return to the U.S., highlighting systemic immigration issues affecting LGBTQ+ individuals, and planning rallies to raise awareness and advocate for his safety. The deportation has been described as a "death sentence" due to the harsh conditions and lack of human rights in the supermax prison.



The deportation of Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay Venezuelan makeup artist, has ignited a passionate response from the LGBTQ+ community in West Hollywood, who are demanding justice and his safe return to the United States. Romero, who sought asylum in the U.S., is now detained in a supermax prison in El Salvador, known for its inhumane conditions and harsh treatment of inmates. His case has sparked outrage and condemnation from legal advocates, activists, and elected officials, who are calling for immediate intervention and systemic reform.

Deported to El Salvador despite seeking asylum

What we know:

Romero was deported to El Salvador despite seeking asylum in the United States. He followed legal procedures to request refuge but was detained at the California border and later disappeared from an ICE detention center. He is now held in one of the world’s most dangerous supermax prisons, a facility designed for gang members, and has been cut off from all contact with his family and legal representatives. Activists say the deportation is a severe violation of human rights, calling it a "death sentence" due to the prison's harsh conditions and lack of protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Romero’s deportation was part of a larger trend of deporting vulnerable migrants to unsafe conditions in countries with known human rights abuses. Romero’s detention in El Salvador, a country that has been a destination for deportees from the U.S., highlights the ongoing dangers faced by LGBTQ+ individuals fleeing persecution. His case illustrates systemic issues within the immigration system that fail to protect vulnerable populations, especially those with specific needs due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The backstory:

Romero’s journey began in Venezuela, where he faced significant threats as a gay individual in a country with a history of violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, according to CBS News. Forced to flee his home country, Romero sought safety in the United States, following legal procedures to apply for asylum. His story is emblematic of the dangers faced by LGBTQ+ migrants who escape violent environments only to encounter further challenges within the U.S. immigration system.

While the exact sequence of events leading to his deportation remains unclear, his case reflects a broader issue of vulnerable asylum seekers being at risk of being sent back to unsafe countries. El Salvador, a country known for its high levels of violence, particularly against marginalized groups, became the destination for Romero’s forced return. Activists have raised alarms about the perilous conditions he now faces in El Salvador’s supermax prisons, where he is at risk due to his sexual orientation.

What we don't know:

It is unknown whether U.S. immigration authorities followed proper protocol or what justification they provided for his removal. There has been no contact with Romero since his deportation, and the exact conditions of his confinement in El Salvador have not been confirmed. CBS News reported the absence of transparency in the case, which has left advocates and family members desperate for answers.

It is also uncertain what actions, if any, are being taken by ICE or DHS to reassess his asylum case or ensure his safety. Advocates are calling for immediate intervention from U.S. authorities to review his case and address the risks he faces.

Timeline:

Romero’s deportation has become a central issue among LGBTQ+ activists and elected leaders. His case was brought up during a West Hollywood council meeting last week and at a press conference demanding justice. Legal representatives from the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and leaders from LGBTQ+ organizations have rallied to shine a spotlight on his case. A state rally is being planned in his name to raise awareness and pressure federal agencies to act.

Legal advocates and activists are seeking more public visibility of Romero's plight, hoping it will generate enough pressure to force a swift response from U.S. immigration authorities, CBS News reported.

What they're saying:

Anger and heartbreak over Romero’s deportation have poured out from LGBTQ+ leaders, elected officials, and legal advocates. In West Hollywood, Mayor Chelsea Byers emphasized the city’s commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, saying the city "will always be a safe place for marginalized individuals" and voicing solidarity with Romero and others "whose dignity is threatened by unjust systems."

At the Los Angeles LGBT Center, CEO Joe Hollendoner called the situation "a moral failure of our immigration system," and went further, labeling the deportation "state-sponsored violence." His comments reflect growing frustration over what many see as systemic neglect and cruelty.

From the Latino Equality Alliance, Executive Director Eddie Martinez highlighted the need for urgent compassion and action. He urged public figures to step up, saying, "Influential figures like Melania Trump should speak up. This is about human dignity."

Queen Victoria Ortega, President of FLUX International, framed the situation as part of a broader crisis of values in America. "This is about redefining the American dream," she said. "Andry’s deportation challenges our values. We will not rest until justice is served."

Legal representatives at the Immigrant Defenders Law Center shared their disbelief and frustration. "We were shocked by Andry’s disappearance from ICE custody," they said, pointing to a disturbing lack of communication and transparency. "There has been zero communication… We are fighting to bring him home."

Systemic issues within the immigration system

Why you should care:

Romero’s case underscores systemic issues in the U.S. immigration system, especially in the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals. It raises urgent concerns about human rights, due process, and the ethical responsibilities of governments toward vulnerable populations. His story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and the importance of maintaining oversight and accountability in immigration enforcement. This is more than one case—it is a call to action for justice and systemic change.

The deportation of Andry Hernandez Romero, as reported by CBS News, brings to light not only the inhumane treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals within prison systems abroad but also the lack of accountability and transparency within the U.S. immigration system. Advocates are rallying to bring attention to this case to ensure it does not become a forgotten chapter in the ongoing struggle for immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights.

What's next:

Activists, legal advocates, and elected officials are demanding that ICE and DHS intervene immediately to bring Romero back to the United States and ensure his asylum case is properly reviewed. A statewide rally is being organized in his name, and public pressure is building for federal authorities to respond. The Los Angeles LGBT Center and Immigrant Defenders Law Center are continuing to provide legal support and call on the public to advocate for Romero’s release. The fight for his freedom—and the broader fight for LGBTQ+ immigrants—continues.