The district attorney will release findings Tuesday of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed last month by North Carolina deputies while they attempted to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. ET to discuss what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe over Brown’s death.

Womble, who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting, didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

Womble has resisted calls from the state's Democratic governor and Brown's family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

Brown was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21. Three deputies involved in the shooting remain on leave, while four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn't fire their weapons.

An independent autopsy released by the family found that Brown was hit by bullets five times, including once in the back of the head. Lawyers for Brown's family who watched body camera footage say that it shows Brown was not armed and that he didn't drive toward deputies or pose a threat to them.

FILE - Attorneys Chance Lynch, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniel hold a news conference about police video footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on May 11, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Brown was shot and killed by officers from t (Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Expand

Womble has previously disagreed in court, saying that Brown struck deputies twice with his car before any shots were fired.

The sheriff has said his deputies weren't injured.

The shooting sparked protests over multiple weeks by demonstrators calling for the public release of body camera footage. While authorities have shown the footage to Brown's family, a judge refused to release the video publicly pending the state investigation.

Separately, the FBI has launched a civil rights probe of the shooting.

