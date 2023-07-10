Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' and 'Young and the Restless' star, dies at 66

article

Funeral services were pending Monday for Andrea Evans, a veteran soap opera actress who had extended tenures on "One Life to Live" and "Passions."

Evans died Sunday at her Pasadena home after a battle with breast cancer, casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 66.

Evans rose to fame for her portrayal of Tina Lord on "One Life to Live," a role she played beginning in the late 1970s and continued off-and-on until 1990. She followed that with stints on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" before landing the role of Rebecca Hotchkiss on "Passions," a character she played for eight years.

She most recently appeared on the Amazon series "The Bay." Her other acting credits include an appearance on "CHiPs," the film "A Low Down Dirty Shame" and the series "DeVanity."

The Illinois native is survived by Steve and daughter Kylie.