OC mother charged after toddler dies in locked car during heatwave

A mother who was found unconscious in a locked vehicle with her 3-year-old toddler during a blistering heatwave in Anaheim was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter.

Sandra Hernandez, 41, was also charged with a felony count of child abuse and endangerment with a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5, according to court records.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the toddler - identified as Ily Ruiz - and her mother were found in the 1300 block of Fashion Lane around 4:20 p.m. Friday after someone reported a medical emergency.

The unconscious 3-year-old had been removed from the car by a family member. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother was also transported to the hospital and was released Monday.

According to Anahiem Police, the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be complications from heat stroke, though the official autopsy report is still pending.

Ily Ruiz died after she was locked inside a car, with her mother, during a dangerous heat wave in Southern California. / GoFundMe

Hernandez and her daughter had been inside the Ford Expedition for an unknown amount of time. The temperature that day was 104°F. It would have been a great deal hotter in the vehicle, Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter explained.

Police found multiple empty alcohol bottles in the vehicle.

Hernandez was arrested and booked Monday.

Ruiz was remembered as "a beautiful and innocent soul with a very loving and bubbly personality," according to a GoFundMe created by family to assist with the toddler's funeral and memorial.