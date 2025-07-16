3 burglary suspects killed in Anaheim pursuit crash

The Brief The Anaheim Police Department responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in Anaheim early Wednesday morning. Officers initiated a pursuit and a short time later, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Three of the suspects were killed and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Authorities said three burglary suspects were killed at the end of a police chase in Orange County overnight.

What we know:

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department responded to a report of a stolen black sedan in the 1400 block of W. Marlboro Avenue, located near the intersection of Euclid Street and Romneya Drive around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 16.

Once they located the vehicle, officers initiated a pursuit onto the northbound side of the 5 Freeway.

A short time later, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to overturn near the Brookhurst Avenue exit, Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter said.

The three suspects were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

During the investigation, a SigAlert was issued for four lanes of the freeway.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects and those hospitalized have not been released.