Shovel-wielding man in Anaheim shot, killed by police

The video in this story may be hard to watch for some. Viewer discretion is advised.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Anaheim Police Department released video that shows the moment when a man with a shovel charged at officers.

What we know:

Anaheim PD officials said it happened on Monday, Sept. 15 along N. Columbine Street, located between W. Falmouth and W. La Palma avenues.

The department said they received a call about the man who was seen holding a brick outside a neighbor's driveway. The caller stated the man appeared to be unhorsed and under the influence.

About 30 minutes later, they received a report about a man carrying a broken shovel near John Marshall Elementary School.

When officers arrived at the scene, video shows the moment the man charged at officers with the shovel and proceeded to hit the patrol vehicle with it multiple times. A short time later, shots rang out, and he was struck by police gunfire.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Rudy Anthony Martinez II, was taken to an area hospital where he was declared dead by medical personnel.

