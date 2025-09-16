Man stabbed to death in Anaheim; Suspect on the run

The search is on for a person wanted for stabbing a man to death in Anaheim.

What we know:

The Anaheim Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Gilbert Street around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, September 15.



Upon arrival, police found a man believed to be in his 50s suffering from blood loss and significant injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, Anaheim PD said.

The suspect took off from the scene before police were able to find him.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person stabbed to death.

Anaheim PD believed it may have been a targeted attack, and that the suspect and the victim may have known each other.

As of Monday, a description of the suspect – who remains on the run – have not been released.

