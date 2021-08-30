Anaheim PD investigating suspicious device on vehicle parked outside police station
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Police in Anaheim is investigating a suspicious device attached to a vehicle parked outside the station.
The Anaheim Police Department received a call from a man saying someone attached a suspicious device to his vehicle Monday. The man parked his car outside the Anaheim PD station.
A bomb squad is looking into the suspicious object.
No injuries were reported as of Monday evening.
