Anaheim PD investigating suspicious device on vehicle parked outside police station

article

Police in Anaheim is investigating a suspicious device attached to a vehicle parked outside the station.

The Anaheim Police Department received a call from a man saying someone attached a suspicious device to his vehicle Monday. The man parked his car outside the Anaheim PD station.

A bomb squad is looking into the suspicious object.

No injuries were reported as of Monday evening.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.