Anaheim man found dead in street; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Anaheim after a man was found dead in the middle of a street.

It happened Thursday around 7:21 a.m., according to police.

The victim, 31-year-old Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez of Anaheim, was found unresponsive on East Street south of SR-91. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time authorities are not disclosing the nature of Gutierrez's injuries.

Police believe there are people who witnessed the crime or stopped to help Gutierrez before police arrived and are asking anyone with information to contact Anaheim PD at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIPOCCS.