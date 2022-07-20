Anaheim City Council rejects proposed 2% gate tax on theme parks, other venues

A proposed gate tax on Disneyland and other big venues in Anaheim like the Honda Center will not go before Anaheim city voters in November.

Anaheim City Council on Tuesday rejected the controversial fall ballot measure proposed by Councilman Jose Moreno after more than an hour of public comment.

A city report said the 2% gate tax would've raised up to $82 million a year.

The money would have gone to the city's general fund.

Officials said the measure was rejected because it could hurt tourism in the city.