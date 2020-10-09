AMC Theatres reopens dine-in location in Thousand Oaks

AMC reopened its dine-in services at its movie theatre in Thousand Oaks on Friday following a recent approval by Ventura County under the county's newest health officer order.

Movie theaters in Ventura County were permitted to reopen on Tuesday after the county moved from the state’s more restrictive "purple tier," to the less restrictive "red tier," on the state’s color-coded, four-tiered "reopening" system.

Upon reopening, guests at AMC Dine-In Thousand Oaks 14 can expect AMC's popular dine-in delivery to seat model. Guests can place their order at the food and beverage area in the lobby and then head to their seats in the auditorium. Staff members will deliver your food directly to your all-new AMC signature recliner seat.

"It’s encouraging that we continue to make progress opening theatres in California and in the key Los Angeles area market. We continue to reopen responsibly," AMC CEO Adam Aron commented. "AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures."

