Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old baby boy last seen in LA

The California Highway Patrol's Emergency Notification and Tactical Alert Center issued an Amber Alert for 3-month-old Zacariyah Breaux.

Investigators believe the baby boy was allegedly taken by his mother, 28-year-old Eunyque Breaux, who does not have custody of him.

Zacariyah, who resides in South Los Angeles. was last seen on Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the area of South Western Avenue and Imperial Highway in LA, authorities said.

According to the CHP, Zacariyah is 22 inches tall, weighs 10 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Eunyque Breaux was described as Black woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.