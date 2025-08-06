LA Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old boy deactivated

The California Highway Patrol briefly issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for the missing 3-year-old boy before officials announced he had since been found.

What we know:

At the time of the alert, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ervin Tucker Jr. was last seen on August 5 around 1 p.m. in the area of Compton Ave. and E. Imperial Hwy.

Tucker was accused of abducting 3-year-old Tyshawn Tucker. As of 4 p.m., August 6, it is unknown if Tucker will face charges or if authorities have since gotten a hold of him.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how Tucker was found. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there are no reports of the formerly-missing 3-year-old being hurt or anything horrible happening to him during his brief disappearance.

Officials did not specify the formerly-missing duo's relationship.