Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Orange County girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Orange County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Loyalty Holt was last seen with her mother Elenora Cammon, 29, a little before 4 a.m. Friday in Fountain Valley.

Loyalty is listed at about 3-foot-1 and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tanktop and a pair of black tights with unicorn prints, CHP said.

Loyalty is believed to be with her mother, who is listed at 5-foot-6 feet and was last seen wearing a tan tank top and a pair of blue jeans.

Loyalty's mother may be in a burgundy 2018 Kia Optima with a California tag, 8AEP692.

