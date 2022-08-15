Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy allegedly abducted in Riverside County

California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for a 1-year-old boy allegedly abducted in Riverside County.

According to CHP, Bradley Nicolas was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the area near Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road in Riverside. He was with his biological father, identified as 42-year-old Julio Ramirez.

They are believed to be in a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan with the California license plate 5MNN010.

Bradley has black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 25 pounds. A description of what he was last wearing was not provided.

Julio Ramirez is 5'6", around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

If you see him or the suspect, call 911.