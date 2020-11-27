Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast
4
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

Amazon to give $500M in special holiday bonuses to front-line employees

By FOX Business
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Amazon
FOX Business
article

Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amazon is recognizing the continued hard work of its employees during the coronavirus pandemic with a special bonus ahead of the holiday season.

Full-time U.S. operations employees who work for the e-commerce giant between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 will qualify for a $300 bonus, while part-time employees will receive a $150 bonus, Amazon wrote in a blog post Thursday.

"I'm grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities, Amazon Worldwide Operations senior vice president Dave Clark said in a statement, "As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totaling more than $500 million for our front-line employees."

The executive applauded the "amazing work serving customers' essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world."

MORE NEWS: Walmart to give hourly employees another round of cash bonuses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Clark added. "I've never been more grateful for—or proud of—our teams."

The latest one-time bonus comes in addition to a separate round of $500 million in payments to front-line employees in June. The company also has a $15 per hour minimum wage for U.S. employees. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour.

Amazon estimates that, combined with other holiday incentives, it will invest over $750 million in additional pay for its front-line hourly workforce in the current quarter alone, bringing the total spent on special bonuses and incentives across its global workforce to over $2.5 billion in 2020.

Get updates at FOXBusiness.com