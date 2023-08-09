Amazon holding second Prime sale ahead of holiday season

article

Amazon Inc . said Tuesday it will launch another sale exclusively for Prime members after having a record-breaking Prime Day event earlier this summer.

It's called "Prime Big Deal Days" and it's coming this October.

The sale, like Prime Day, will benefit Amazon's Prime members around the world.

The event will offer exclusive deals for members across 19 countries, including the U.S., just as the 2023 holiday shopping season gets underway.

The event is just one way the company is trying to entice more people to become Prime members despite higher fees. In 2022, Amazon increased the cost of monthly memberships from $12.99 to $14.99 and annual memberships from $119 to $139.

The company didn't offer any additional details about the event, including the exact days it will take place. However, Amazon told FOX Business the event will follow the same format as last year's Prime Early Access Sale, a deal event that kicked off Oct. 11-12 to give Prime members exclusive deals ahead of the holidays.

FILE-Amazon driver Shawndu Stackhouse delivers packages in Northeast Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said it would share more details as it gets closer to the event.

In July, Amazon touted that the first day of its 48-hour shopping bonanza was the "single largest sales day in company history."

This year's event was also the biggest Prime Day in history for independent sellers, most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses. Their sales growth in Amazon's store during the event outpaced Amazon's retail business , the company said.

The buzz around Prime Day also helped boost overall online sales.

During the two-day event, consumers spent $12.7 billion across all online marketplaces, which marked a 6.1% increase year over year and set "a new record" for the demand driven by Prime Day, according to the latest data from Adobe Analytics.

