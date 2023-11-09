Alpine Slide Big Bear opens early for snow tubing following cold weather

Alpine Slide Big Bear is set to kick off the winter season with its snow tubing hills now open for the 2023-2024 season. The recent cold temperatures and two weeks of snowmaking efforts have created an ideal environment for winter enthusiasts looking to get away for the upcoming November holidays.

With a snow base exceeding two feet and two full-length snow-tubing runs available, Alpine Slide Big Bear offers families a perfect opportunity to celebrate the three-day Veteran's Day weekend and plan for Thanksgiving festivities. The winter attraction is ready to make even more snow in the next 10 days, ensuring a continued winter wonderland for visitors.

Alpine Slide Big Bear's ski-resort quality snowmaking systems and nightly grooming of runs promise optimal sliding conditions for tubing enthusiasts. The Magic Carpet ride, equipped with a Plexiglass cover for winter weather protection, provides a stress-free ascent to the top of the hill.

In addition to snow tubing, Alpine Slide Big Bear offers a range of family-friendly attractions, including the Mineshaft Coaster, the Alpine Slide ride, and the Soaring Eagle. The Mineshaft Coaster, California's first mountain coaster, offers a thrilling ride through snow-covered mountains, while the Alpine Slide ride provides an exciting experience reminiscent of the Winter Olympics luge. The Soaring Eagle ride allows thrill-seekers to soar above Big Bear's snow-covered terrain.

Other winter options at Alpine Slide Big Bear include an 18-hole miniature golf course, go-karts, and video games. All outdoor attractions are open during the winter season, weather permitting. The heated-base lodge, featuring a family-priced snack bar, provides a cozy retreat for visitors to warm up with hot cocoa.

Alpine Slide Big Bear is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night tubing begins on Friday, November 24, with operations every Friday, Saturday, and holiday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The resort's additional attractions, including the Mineshaft Coaster, the Alpine Slide ride, the Soaring Eagle, mini-golf, and go-karts, are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to dusk.

For pricing, height requirements, and general information, please contact 909-866-4626 or visit AlpineSlideBigBear.com.