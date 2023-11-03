2 baby alligators seized from squatters' San Bernardino home

article

San Bernardino authorities responded to a squatter case on Santa Fe St. Thursday, Nov. 2 when they came upon two juvenile alligators.

Alligators seized (photo credit: City of San Bernardino).

The alligators measured in size between approximately two and two and a half feet long.

Like most cities, San Bernardino considers alligators exotic animals, which are not permitted under the municipal code.

The alligators were taken to San Bernardino's city animal shelter and eventually placed in an animal sanctuary, with the help of U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Phelan said that they are "happy to report that the alligators are doing well."