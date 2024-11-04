Alleged street racer in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 spectators in Anaheim arrested

article

The Brief Hassan Hamad Ali, 20, was booked for felony hit-and-run and felony exhibition of speed. Ali was the alleged driver of a Dodge Charger that struck two bystanders at a street takeover in Anaheim. The two bystanders were hospitalized with broken bones, lacerations, and abrasions.



A man involved in a street takeover that injured two bystanders in Anaheim has been arrested, according to police.

Hassan Hamid Ali, 20, of Torrance, was arrested in connection with the Nov. 1 incident that happened around 2 a.m. near State College Blvd. and Orangewood Avenue.

According to authorities, the two bystanders were struck by a black Dodge Charger, which was later linked to Ali as the driver. The two 19-year-old victims were found lying in the street next to the car, which was abandoned.

Both teens were hospitalized with broken bones, lacerations, and abrasions, authorities said.

An investigation revealed the two bystanders were struck by the Charger when it spun out of control. The two were reportedly run over and trapped underneath the Charger for a short time.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, and thanks to tips from the public, police were able to identify Ali as the driver.

Ali was arrested Sunday and booked for felony hit-and-run and felony exhibition of speed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.