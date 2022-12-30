At least 3 injured in Alhambra apartment fire

At least three people, including one child, were hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and Larch Street. Crews discovered multiple people were injured in the fire and the victims were taken to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

