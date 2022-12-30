Expand / Collapse search

At least 3 injured in Alhambra apartment fire

Alhambra
Multiple people injured in Alhambra apartment fire

At least three victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - At least three people, including one child, were hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and Larch Street. Crews discovered multiple people were injured in the fire and the victims were taken to an area hospital.  

No further information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
 